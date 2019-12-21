Home
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St Philip's Anglican Church
Bungendore
DOUGLAS BRYDEN


1934 - 2019
DOUGLAS BRYDEN Notice
BRYDEN DOUGLAS DOUGLAS IAN BRYDEN AM

14 November 1934 - 16 December 2019



At Rest



Adored brother of John and Helen.

Loving husband of Rosemary (dec).

Loved father and father-in-law of

Janet and Stephen, Philip, Nicola and Tony.

Proud grandfather of Alexandra, Tamar,

Peyton, Zeth, David and Cara,

and great-grandfather to Harlow and Douglas.



'I have loved the stars too fondly

to be fearful of the night.' - Galileo



A service will be held at

St Philip's Anglican Church,

Bungendore, NSW, on 10 January 2020,

commencing at 11am, followed by light

refreshments at The Bungendore

War Memorial Hall.



*Indications of attendance would be

appreciated ([email protected])
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 21, 2019
