|
|
BRYDEN DOUGLAS DOUGLAS IAN BRYDEN AM
14 November 1934 - 16 December 2019
At Rest
Adored brother of John and Helen.
Loving husband of Rosemary (dec).
Loved father and father-in-law of
Janet and Stephen, Philip, Nicola and Tony.
Proud grandfather of Alexandra, Tamar,
Peyton, Zeth, David and Cara,
and great-grandfather to Harlow and Douglas.
'I have loved the stars too fondly
to be fearful of the night.' - Galileo
A service will be held at
St Philip's Anglican Church,
Bungendore, NSW, on 10 January 2020,
commencing at 11am, followed by light
refreshments at The Bungendore
War Memorial Hall.
*Indications of attendance would be
appreciated ([email protected])
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 21, 2019