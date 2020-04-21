Home
Dorothy Virginia BARKER

BARKER, Dorothy Virginia Nee Witten Passed away on Friday 17th April, 2020 Aged 99 years Beloved wife of Theo (dec). Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Alan & Janna and Colin & Carolyn. Much loved grandmother of Catherine and Ross and their partners, Russell and Tegan and great-grandmother of Cadence. Privately farewelled by her family due to the current Government Restrictions. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Inala for their care and attention. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 6742 0154 [email protected]



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 21, 2020
