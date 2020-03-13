Home
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Crown Street
West Tamworth
View Map
Dorothy Violet O'REILLY


1922 - 2020
Dorothy Violet O'REILLY Notice
O'REILLY, Dorothy Violet Passed away peacefully 6th March, 2020 at Tamara Private Hospital Loved wife of Michael (dec'd) and loving mother of Phillip (dec'd), Michael, Rodger (dec'd), Stephen and Mark. Aged 98 Years The family and friends of the Late Mrs. Dorothy O'Reilly are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Crown Street, West Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Monday 16th March, 2020. The Celebration of Mass will be followed by private cremation. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 13, 2020
