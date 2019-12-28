|
GUNN, Dorothy Alma 26th of December 2019 Late of Tamworth and formerly of Turramurra and Roseville Chase Dearly loved wife of Wallace (dec). Wonderful mother and mother-in-law to Andrew & Sharon and Susan & Christopher. A very special grandmother to Neridah and Kimberley & Derek, Stephen and James and a great grandmother (GG) to their children Gabriella, Louisa, Benjamin, Rob, Georgia, Leila, Lawson, Alexander and Zoe. Adored sister of 6 older brothers. Dorothy's family warmly invite you to her memorial, in celebration of her life on commencing at 10am on Thursday the 2nd January 2020 at Wongabina at 889 Monteray Road Loomberah, NSW 2340.
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 28, 2019