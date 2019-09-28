|
PRESS, Doris Teresa Peacefully at Quirindi Hospital 25th September, 2019 Much loved wife of Ern (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Therese and Terry and Bernadette. Loved Nanny of Phillip, Kylie and James and loved Great Nanny of Bella, Addyson and Phoebe. Aged 93 Years Rest In Peace The family and friends of the Late Mrs. Doris Press are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Brigid's Catholic Church, Thomas Street, Quirindi commencing at 10.30am, Thursday 3rd October, 2019. Following the Mass, the cortege will proceed to the Quirindi Lawn Cemetery. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 28, 2019