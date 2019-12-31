|
COOKE, Doreen Margaret Formerly of Brewarrina Passed away peacefully Saturday, the 28th of December, 2019 Aged 85 years Dearly loved wife of Dick (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Laurie & John Chaffey and Miles & Pattie Cooke. Nan of Thomas, William, Timothy, Jessie and Holly. Great Nan of Hunter. Relatives and friends of the late Doreen Cooke are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The cortege will leave the Anglican Church Attunga after a service appointed to commence at 10.00am, Thursday, 2nd of January, 2020. Thence for interment in the Attunga Cemetery, Attunga. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 31, 2019