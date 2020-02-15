|
HEYWOOD, Donald "George" Peacefully at Garvin House, Barraba 11th February, 2020 Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Mark & Terri, Donald (dec'd) and Gai & Branko. Dearly loved pop and great pop of their families. George will be fondly remembered by all of his extended family and friends. Aged 90 Years The family and friends of GEORGE are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in St. Laurence's Anglican Church, Maude Street, Barraba commencing at 2.00pm, Tuesday 18th February, 2020. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Anglican portion of the Barraba Cemetery. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 15, 2020