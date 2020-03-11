Home
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:30 AM
St Paul's Anglican Church
Church Street
Tamworth
Donald Falconer (Don) SPENCE

Donald Falconer (Don) SPENCE Notice
SPENCE, Donald Falconer (Don) Passed away peacefully at Tamworth Hospital on Friday, 6th of March, 2020 Aged 92 years Dearly loved partner of Jenny. Adored father and father-in-law of Iain (dec) & Christine, Neil (dec) & Janine and Nigel & Sharon. Loved granddad of James, Christopher, Mary, Daniel, Alex, Mathew and Joshua. Great granddad of six. Loved brother of Margaret Campbell and uncle to their families. Relatives and friends of the late Don Spence are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service, commencing at 11.30am, Friday 13th, March, 2020, in St Paul's Anglican Church, Church Street, Tamworth. Thence for private cremation. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 11, 2020
