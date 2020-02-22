Home
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Donald Ernest MACQUEEN


1927 - 2020
Donald Ernest MACQUEEN Notice
MACQUEEN, Donald Ernest (Don) On 11th of February, 2020 at Nioka Aged 93 years Dearly loved husband of Joan. Loving father and father-in-law of Ian & Jenny, Peter & Rae, John, Fay & Tim O'Connor and Shane & Julie. Adored grandfather and great grandfather of their families. Privately interred in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens at his request. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 22, 2020
