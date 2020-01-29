|
DUFF, Donald Died peacefully, Friday 24th of January, 2020 Aged 86 years Dearly loved father of John and Michael. Adored grandfather and great grandfather of their families. Loved brother of Plum. Special uncle of Lawrence. Relatives and friends of the late Donald Duff are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The Service is appointed to commence at 12.00pm Friday, 31st of January, 2020, in the Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 29, 2020