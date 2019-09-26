|
WARREN,Donald Charles "Mick" Passed away peacefully 20th September, 2019 At Grafton Aged Care Home Loved husband of Gwen (dec'd). Loving father and stepfather of Irene & Peter Tranter, Brian & Margaret, Edith & Steve Attwater, Phillip & Bev Ware and Terry & Heather Ware. Grandfather and great grandfather of their children. Aged 96 Years The family and friends of MICK are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held in St. Bede's Anglican Church, 66 Henry Street, Werris Creek commencing at 11.00am tomorrow, Friday 27th September 2019. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Werris Creek Lawn Cemetery. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 26, 2019