Dianne DAVIS


1944 - 2020
Dianne DAVIS Notice
DAVIS, Dianne 2nd July, 1944 - 9th April, 2020 Aged 75 Years Adored wife of Don. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Greg & Anne and Kerrie & Shane. Loving grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Loved sister of Lorraine & Terry. Rest In Peace Due to the current Government Regulations, a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 15, 2020
