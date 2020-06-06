Home
Diann Maree NOON


1985 - 2020
Diann Maree NOON Notice
NOON, Diann Maree Passed away suddenly in Coffs Harbour 14th May, 2020 Aged 35 Years Very much loved mother of Lakeesha & Alintah, daughter of Lisa and Shane, and adored big sister of Karlie & Anthony. Diann will be sadly missed by all her extended family and friends. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private service has been held. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 6, 2020
