Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
family will live stream the service on the following link:
https://youtu.be/ic8f6x6VRO8
Diana Betty COOKSON

Diana Betty COOKSON Notice
COOKSON, Diana Betty Formally of Coonamble Died peacefully after a short illness on Sunday, 24th of May, 2020. Aged 85 years Dearly loved wife of Walter (dec). Loving mother to Yvonne (dec), Wendy Kelly, David Cookson and Kim Foodey and their families. With the current Government regulations in place a Private Funeral Service, will commence on Monday, 1st June, 2020 at 10.00am. The family will live stream the service for those that can not attend on the following link: https://youtu.be/ic8f6x6VRO8 "Rest in Peace Beautiful Lady" Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 30, 2020
