Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth
McPHEE, Derek John Passed away peacefully 13th March, 2020 After a short illness Late of Tamworth Dearly loved and loving husband of Jackie. Treasured father and father-in-law of Trinette and Amba & Ben. Adored Poppy of Aiden & Paige and brother and brother-in-law of Sandra and Robert White. Aged 70 Years The family and friends of DEREK are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm Monday 23rd March, 2020. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 21, 2020
