In loving memory of Deborah Joan Byrne 06.10.1962 - 29.09.2016 I'll send a butterfly to heaven, With a parcel on it's wings, Be careful when you open it, It's full of beautiful things. There'll be a million kisses, And a thousand hugs, To say how much I miss you. I send you all my love, I hold you close within my heart, And there you will remain. To walk with me throughout my life Until I see you again. With all our love, Darren, Jason, Emma and families
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 28, 2019