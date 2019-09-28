Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah BYRNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Joan BYRNE

Add a Memory
Deborah Joan BYRNE In Memoriam
In loving memory of Deborah Joan Byrne 06.10.1962 - 29.09.2016 I'll send a butterfly to heaven, With a parcel on it's wings, Be careful when you open it, It's full of beautiful things. There'll be a million kisses, And a thousand hugs, To say how much I miss you. I send you all my love, I hold you close within my heart, And there you will remain. To walk with me throughout my life Until I see you again. With all our love, Darren, Jason, Emma and families
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.