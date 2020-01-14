|
KELLY, David John (Kelpie) Passed away peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital on Saturday, 11th of January, 2020 Aged 58 years Much loved son, father, pop, brother, uncle and great mate to many. Relatives and friends of the late David Kelly are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service, commencing at 10.00am, Wednesday, 15th, January, 2020, in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. By request no flowers. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Friends Of Nioka. A donation Box will be available at the chapel. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 14, 2020