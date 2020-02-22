Home
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth
David Edward ROBERTSON


1931 - 2020
ROBERTSON, David Edward Peacefully on Wednesday 19th of February, 2020 at Nioka. Aged 81 years Dearly loved husband of Jan. Loving father and father-in-law of Lisa & Glen, Christine & Malcolm and Nicole & Brett. Adored grandfather of Nathan, Jason, Andrew, Emma and Alison (dec) and their partners. Great grandfather of Mia and Alice. Relatives and friends of the late David Robertson are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. A Graveside Service is appointed to commence at 10:30am on Monday 24th February, 2020 in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. By request, no floral tributes. A donation to Friends of Nioka can be made in lieu thereof at the service. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 inf[email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 22, 2020
