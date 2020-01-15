Home
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth
Interment
Following Services
Memorial Gardens
David Bruce "Bruce" WATT

David Bruce "Bruce" WATT Notice
WATT, David Bruce "Bruce" Peacefully at His home in Tamworth formerly of Boggabri Much loved son of David & Jean (both dec'd). Brother of Ian and Alison and uncle of their families. Aged 68 Years The family and friends of BRUCE are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.00am, Monday 20th January, 2020 and will be followed by interment in the adjoining Memorial Gardens. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 15, 2020
