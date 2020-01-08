|
BAKER, Daphne Fay Peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 6th January, 2020 Late of Moonbi Much loved wife of Gordon (Pipe, dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of John (dec'd) & Valinda, Maree & Jack, Phillip, Tarnya & Paul, Peter & Kathie and Chris. Loved Grandmother of 7 and Great Grandmother of 8. Aged 79 Years The family and friends of DAPHNE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Liturgy to be celebrated in St. Marie Therese Catholic Church, Kootingal commencing at 2.00pm, Friday 10th January, 2020. Following the Funeral Liturgy, the cortege will proceed to the Catholic Portion of the Moonbi Cemetery, Matthew Street, Moonbi. By request no flowers. Donations may be made to the NSW Rural Fire Service A Donations Box will be available at the Church. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 8, 2020