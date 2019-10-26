|
BROWN, Danielle Marie "Danni" Passed away unexpectedly at her home 22nd September, 2019 Dearly loved daughter of Mary & Tom. Cherished sister, sister-in-law, granddaughter, aunt, niece and cousin and friend to many. Dearly loved fiancée of Adrian. Aged 36 Years The family and friends of DANNI are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road Tamworth commencing at 10.00am, Thursday 31st October, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 26, 2019