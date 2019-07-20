Home
Coral Lyne KING

KING, Coral Lyne Passed away peacefully at BUPA Aged Care, Tamworth 14th July, 2019 Cherished wife of Jim (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Keith & Penny, Ray & Margaret, Colin & SuzAnne and Graham & Sumarmi. Adored Nan of James & Lauren, Nicholas & Joshua and Wade, Annie, Billy & Jimmy and great grandmother of 7. In Her 99th Year The family and friends of the Late Mrs. Coral King are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the Tamworth City Uniting Church, Cnr. Marius and Bourke Streets, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Monday 5th August, 2019. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 20, 2019
