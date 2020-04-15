|
HOAD, Cora Ida Peacefully at BUPA, Tamworth 11th April, 2020 Late of Dungowan Aged 94 Years Much loved wife of Bill. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Maurice, Robyn & Bruce and Warren & Leanne. Loved grandma of Ben, Gavin, Natasha, Kayla, Kevin & Bradley and their partners. Much loved great grandma of their families. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private service will be held. A Memorial get together will be held at a later date. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 15, 2020