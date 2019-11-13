|
MASON, Connor Douglas It is with great sorrow that Helen, Scott and Caitlin Mason announce the passing of their beloved son and brother, Connor. Connor left this world on the 7th of November at 18 years of age at Bear Cottage, Manly. Connor's funeral will be held in it's entirety in the Ann Wilson Chapel, corner Barrenjoey Rd and Darley St, Mona Vale on Thursday 14th of November 2019 at 2:00pm. Bright colours/ clothes are requested to be worn. Donations to Bear Cottage, Manly in lieu of flowers, details given at service. Ann Wilson Funerals, An Australian Company 844 Pittwater Road, Dee Why, 2099 (02) 9971 4224
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 13, 2019