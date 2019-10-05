|
Moroney
Colleen June (SHEEDY)
Passed away 28 September in Palliative Care, Brisbane aged 71yrs. Loving Mother of Patrick, Sean and Katherine and her six grandchildren. Daughter of Noel and Beryl (dec.), Sister of Jenny Heppell, Geoff, Robert and Brian Sheedy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Colleen's funeral service Tuesday 8th October 1030am, Garden Chapel, Albany Creek Memorial Park, 400 Albany Creek Road, Bridgeman Downs, Qld 4035. Moroney Family Address PO Box 6002, St Lucia, Qld 4067, mhfunerals.com.au 07 31773069
Michael Hutchinson Funerals
07 31773069 Brisbane
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 5, 2019