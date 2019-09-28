|
MULLIGAN, Colin Vern "Vern" Died peacefully Thursday, the 26th of September, 2019 Aged 76 years Loving father and father-in-law of Rohanne & Kym, Tiffany & Scott and Christopher & Luke. Treasured Pa of Jock, Ysabelle, Olivia, Bianca & Indy. ~ Will be forever in our hearts ~ Relatives and friends of the late Vern Mulligan are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at 11.00am on Saturday 5th October at the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. In lieu of flowers, a donation box will be available at the service for the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, NSW Australia. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 28, 2019