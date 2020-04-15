Home
Colin Thomas DOLAHENTY

DOLAHENTY, Colin Thomas "Col" Suddenly in his home on the beloved family farm, Piallaway 11th April, 2020 Aged 81 Years Much loved husband of Barbara. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Joanne, Gaye & Greg, Jane & Russell and Brad & Katrina. Dearly loved Papa of 11 grandchildren. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private service will be held. A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 15, 2020
