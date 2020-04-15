|
|
DOLAHENTY, Colin Thomas "Col" Suddenly in his home on the beloved family farm, Piallaway 11th April, 2020 Aged 81 Years Much loved husband of Barbara. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Joanne, Gaye & Greg, Jane & Russell and Brad & Katrina. Dearly loved Papa of 11 grandchildren. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private service will be held. A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 15, 2020