|
|
FREESTONE, Colin John "Col" Passed away at Barraba Hospital 7th June, 2020 Aged 86 Years Much loved husband of Janet. Father and Father-in-law of Sandra & Gary. Pop of Ben & Sarah and Stacey. Great Grandfather of James and brother of Ron and Gloria (dec'd). Due to the current Government Regulations a private service will be held Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 13, 2020