Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin FREESTONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin John FREESTONE

Add a Memory
Colin John FREESTONE Notice
FREESTONE, Colin John "Col" Passed away at Barraba Hospital 7th June, 2020 Aged 86 Years Much loved husband of Janet. Father and Father-in-law of Sandra & Gary. Pop of Ben & Sarah and Stacey. Great Grandfather of James and brother of Ron and Gloria (dec'd). Due to the current Government Regulations a private service will be held Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -