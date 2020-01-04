|
GADD; Colin David 23rd December 2019 Of Newton Street, Armidale. Dearly beloved husband of Carolyn. Loving father of Martin, Tony, Stephen, Michael and loved father-In-law & grandfather of their families. Loved brother of Wendy and Jeremy and brother-in-law of Laurie and Rosie, Philip and Marilyn, and David and Di Wheaton. Aged 74 years Memorial Celebration of Colin's Life to be held at The Armidale Town Hall, Rusden Street, Armidale on Friday 10th January 2020, commencing at 2pm. By Request No Flowers. Donations in lieu to The Australian Lion's Foundation via Armidale Dumaresq Lions. A donation box will be at the Town Hall. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 4, 2020