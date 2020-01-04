Home
Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
The Armidale Town Hall
Rusden Street
Armidale
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin GADD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin David GADD

Add a Memory
Colin David GADD Notice
GADD; Colin David 23rd December 2019 Of Newton Street, Armidale. Dearly beloved husband of Carolyn. Loving father of Martin, Tony, Stephen, Michael and loved father-In-law & grandfather of their families. Loved brother of Wendy and Jeremy and brother-in-law of Laurie and Rosie, Philip and Marilyn, and David and Di Wheaton. Aged 74 years Memorial Celebration of Colin's Life to be held at The Armidale Town Hall, Rusden Street, Armidale on Friday 10th January 2020, commencing at 2pm. By Request No Flowers. Donations in lieu to The Australian Lion's Foundation via Armidale Dumaresq Lions. A donation box will be at the Town Hall. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -