Home
Services
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Clinton KELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clinton James KELLY

Add a Memory
Clinton James KELLY Notice
KELLY, Clinton James "Clint" Peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 14th May, 2020 Aged 70 Years Much loved husband of Gae. Devoted father of Craig and Jason. Loved grandfather of Alex, Taylah, Ethan, Cy, Jade, Isabella, Mia & Declan and Paige & Lachlan. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private service will be held. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clinton's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -