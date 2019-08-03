|
PATTERSON, Clarice Mary "Molly" (Nee Greentree) Peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 1st August, 2019 Late of Nazareth Care, Tamworth Much loved wife of Barry. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael & Jeanette, Mary Ann, Brian & Karen and Tony & Sharon. Loved nan and great nan of their families. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Tom & Margaret. Loved aunt of their families. Aged 88 Years The family and friends of MOLLY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Crown Street, West Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Friday 9th August, 2019. Following the Celebration of Mass, the cortege will proceed to the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Nazareth Care. A donations box will be available at the church. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 3, 2019