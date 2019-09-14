|
MORRIS, Christopher Died peacefully at home Thursday 12th of September, 2019 Aged 72 years Dearly loved husband of Merryn. Loving father of Daniel & Mariela, Lee, Sara & Ben, Shannon & Jane. Adored poppy of his beautiful grandchildren. Cherished brother of Elaine & Danny and their families. 'Your memory is my greatest treasure, To have and to hold in my heart forever.' Relatives and friends of the late Christopher Morris are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Mass Service to be held at 1.00pm on Friday 20th September 2019 at the Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 72 Hillvue Road, Tamworth NSW. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Sept. 14 to Sept. 19, 2019