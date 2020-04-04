|
|
JARRETT, Christine Hilda Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side, at Royal North Shore Hospital, on Tuesday, 31st of March, 2020. Aged 66 years. Adored wife of Milton. Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Andrew & Elizabeth Jarrett and Renee & Matthew Wheatley. Treasured nannie of Mackayla, Tom & Ella. Loved stepmother, grandmother, sister, aunty and friend to many. Due to the current Government Regulations, a Private Burial Service will be held. A celebration of Christine's Life will be held when the current restrictions are lifted. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 4, 2020