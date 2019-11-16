|
MAHER, Christine Anne 'Chris' Died peacefully Thursday 14th of November, 2019 Aged 66 years Dearly loved sister of Stephen, Dianne, Michael, Brian & Mary-anne. Adored Aunty to her many nieces and nephews. ~ Forever in our hearts & will be sadly missed by all ~ Relatives and friends of the late Chris Maher are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service at 10.30am, Thursday 21st November 2019 at St Patricks Catholic Church, Crown St, Tamworth. Thence for Burial in the Tamworth Regional Council Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made at the service for the wonderful care provided from Friends of Nioka. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road,Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 16, 2019