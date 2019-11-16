Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St Patricks Catholic Church
Crown St
Tamworth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine MAHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Anne "Chris" MAHER

Add a Memory
Christine Anne "Chris" MAHER Notice
MAHER, Christine Anne 'Chris' Died peacefully Thursday 14th of November, 2019 Aged 66 years Dearly loved sister of Stephen, Dianne, Michael, Brian & Mary-anne. Adored Aunty to her many nieces and nephews. ~ Forever in our hearts & will be sadly missed by all ~ Relatives and friends of the late Chris Maher are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service at 10.30am, Thursday 21st November 2019 at St Patricks Catholic Church, Crown St, Tamworth. Thence for Burial in the Tamworth Regional Council Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made at the service for the wonderful care provided from Friends of Nioka. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road,Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



logo


logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -