Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Austin Tourist Park (Lower Campground)
581 Armidale Road
Tamworth
Christel Alma MORRIS


1937 - 2020
Christel Alma MORRIS Notice
MORRIS, Christel Alma Passed away after a courageous battle 23rd February, 2020 Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec'd). Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Carolyne and Clay & Sharon. Adored Oma of Matthew & Jarrod. Sister of Dieter and unofficially adopted "Ma" of many. Aged 83 Years A Celebration of Christel's Life will take place at the Austin Tourist Park (Lower Campground) 581 Armidale Road, Tamworth commencing at 11.00am, Sunday 1st March, 2020. Please bring own chairs. Parking available on site, near service. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 29, 2020
