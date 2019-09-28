|
HUNTER, Cherie May Passed away unexpectedly At her home 14th September, 2019 Adored wife of Geoff. Cherished mother of Tristan, Cassidy & Brady. Much loved daughter of Bill (dec'd) & Marcia. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Nolene & Gary, David and Rachelle and aunt of their families. Dearly loved daughter-in-law of Kevin & Anne Burke and Jim (dec'd) & Cheryl Hunter. Aged 51 Years The family and friends of CHERIE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Liturgy to be celebrated in St. Nicholas Catholic Church, White Street, Tamworth commencing at 11.00am, Wednesday 2nd October, 2019. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 28, 2019