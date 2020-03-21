Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles MENZIES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Arthur MENZIES


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Charles Arthur MENZIES Notice
Menzies, Charles Arthur Passed away peacefully Wednesday 18th March at Moonbi House Aged 97 Much loved husband of the late Francis Menzies. Father of the late Carol Smith and Charles Menzies "Chill". Much loved Grandfather and Pop of their families. The Families, Relatives, and Friends of Charles are respectfully invited to attend a Graveside Funeral Service to be held at Lincoln Grove Memorial Garden, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth, to be confirmed at a later date.
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -