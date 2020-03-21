|
Menzies, Charles Arthur Passed away peacefully Wednesday 18th March at Moonbi House Aged 97 Much loved husband of the late Francis Menzies. Father of the late Carol Smith and Charles Menzies "Chill". Much loved Grandfather and Pop of their families. The Families, Relatives, and Friends of Charles are respectfully invited to attend a Graveside Funeral Service to be held at Lincoln Grove Memorial Garden, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth, to be confirmed at a later date.
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 21, 2020