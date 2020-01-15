Home
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:30 PM
Tamworth City Uniting Church
Cnr. Bourke & Marius Streets
Tamworth
View Map
Catherine Mary "Cath" STEVENSON

Catherine Mary "Cath" STEVENSON Notice
STEVENSON, Catherine Mary "Cath" Peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 13th January, 2020 Much loved wife of Keith. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew & Kate, David & Lyn and Anne & Tim Brown. Loved grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Aged 84 Years Following a private cremation, the family and friends of CATH are warmly invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to be held in the Tamworth City Uniting Church, Cnr. Bourke & Marius Streets, Tamworth commencing at 2.30pm, Friday 17th January, 2020. By request, no flowers. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Tamworth Legacy. A Donations Box will be available at the Church. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
