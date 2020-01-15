|
|
STEVENSON, Catherine Mary "Cath" Peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 13th January, 2020 Much loved wife of Keith. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew & Kate, David & Lyn and Anne & Tim Brown. Loved grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Aged 84 Years Following a private cremation, the family and friends of CATH are warmly invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to be held in the Tamworth City Uniting Church, Cnr. Bourke & Marius Streets, Tamworth commencing at 2.30pm, Friday 17th January, 2020. By request, no flowers. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Tamworth Legacy. A Donations Box will be available at the Church. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020