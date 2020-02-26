Home
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Nazareth House Chapel
Manilla Road
Tamworth
Catherine GALLOWAY

Catherine GALLOWAY Notice
GALLOWAY, Catherine Died Peacefully 24th February, 2020 Aged 92 years Dearly loved wife of John. Loving mother of Thomas, Mary, Anne and Jane. Adored grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Relatives and friends of the late Catherine Galloway are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The Requiem Mass is appointed to commence at 11.00am Saturday, 29th February, 2020, in the Nazareth House Chapel, Manilla Road, Tamworth.Thence for private interment. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 26, 2020
