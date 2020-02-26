|
GALLOWAY, Catherine Died Peacefully 24th February, 2020 Aged 92 years Dearly loved wife of John. Loving mother of Thomas, Mary, Anne and Jane. Adored grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Relatives and friends of the late Catherine Galloway are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The Requiem Mass is appointed to commence at 11.00am Saturday, 29th February, 2020, in the Nazareth House Chapel, Manilla Road, Tamworth.Thence for private interment. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 26, 2020