Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Werris Creek Lawn Cemetery
Memorial Drive
Werris Creek

Carol THURLOW


1948 - 2020
Carol THURLOW Notice
THURLOW, Carol Died peacefully Tuesday 25th February, 2020 Aged 72 years Dearly loved wife of Richard. Loving mother of Todd (dec). Loving sister of Max (dec), Marlene & John and sister-in-law of Christine & Peter, David & Janice and Michael & Jenny and loving Aunt to their families. Relatives and friends of the late Carol Thurlow are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. A Graveside service is appointed to commence at 10.30am Tuesday 3rd March 2020 in the Werris Creek Lawn Cemetery, Memorial Drive Werris Creek. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 29, 2020
