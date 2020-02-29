|
THURLOW, Carol Died peacefully Tuesday 25th February, 2020 Aged 72 years Dearly loved wife of Richard. Loving mother of Todd (dec). Loving sister of Max (dec), Marlene & John and sister-in-law of Christine & Peter, David & Janice and Michael & Jenny and loving Aunt to their families. Relatives and friends of the late Carol Thurlow are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. A Graveside service is appointed to commence at 10.30am Tuesday 3rd March 2020 in the Werris Creek Lawn Cemetery, Memorial Drive Werris Creek. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 29, 2020