MITCHELL, Carol Died peacefully Friday, the 12th of July, 2019 Aged 64 years Dearly loved mother of Anne Maria. Loving sister of Robyn (dec), Keg (dec), Kristine, Lyn & Kerry. Loved grandmother of Kyiesha, Ashley, Makayla, Michael & Kaiden. You left us suddenly, but will be forever in our hearts. Relatives and friends of the late Carol Mitchell are respectfully invited to attend her graveside funeral at 12.30pm, on 2nd August 2019 to be held at the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Show Ground Road, Taminda. Carol's family have requested attendees wear either purple, Newcastle Knights or tiger print to the service in respect to her memory. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 27, 2019
