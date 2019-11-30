Home
Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:30 PM
St. Alban's Anglican Church
Henry Street
Quirindi
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmen BIRCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen Amanda BIRCH

Add a Memory
Carmen Amanda BIRCH Notice
BIRCH, Carmen Amanda Passed away unexpectedly at her home in Sawtell 18th November, 2019 formerly of Quirindi Dearly loved wife of Frank. Much loved mother of Amanda Shotbolt, Marcus Shotbolt and Josephine Baumann. Adored Nan of Bleyde and Demi. Aged 65 Years The family and friends of CARMEN are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St. Alban's Anglican Church, Henry Street, Quirindi commencing at 10.30am, Tuesday 3rd December, 2019. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Quirindi Lawn Cemetery. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -