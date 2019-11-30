|
|
BIRCH, Carmen Amanda Passed away unexpectedly at her home in Sawtell 18th November, 2019 formerly of Quirindi Dearly loved wife of Frank. Much loved mother of Amanda Shotbolt, Marcus Shotbolt and Josephine Baumann. Adored Nan of Bleyde and Demi. Aged 65 Years The family and friends of CARMEN are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St. Alban's Anglican Church, Henry Street, Quirindi commencing at 10.30am, Tuesday 3rd December, 2019. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Quirindi Lawn Cemetery. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 30, 2019