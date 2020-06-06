Home
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Carmel Marise METCALF


1948 - 2020
Carmel Marise METCALF Notice
METCALF, Carmel Marise Passed away suddenly at Tamworth Regional Referral Hospital 1st June, 2020 Aged 72 Years Dearly loved wife of Lloyd. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lloyd & Sharon and Sean & Elva. Loved grandmother of their children. Loved sister and aunty. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private service will be held. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 6, 2020
