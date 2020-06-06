|
METCALF, Carmel Marise Passed away suddenly at Tamworth Regional Referral Hospital 1st June, 2020 Aged 72 Years Dearly loved wife of Lloyd. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lloyd & Sharon and Sean & Elva. Loved grandmother of their children. Loved sister and aunty. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private service will be held. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 6, 2020