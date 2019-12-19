|
|
SANDERSON, Carmel Margaret Aged 78 years Late of Arcare, North Shore, Townsville Formerly of Ayr. Carmel passed away peacefully on Monday 16th December, 2019 at Arcare Nursing Home with her family by her side. Much loved Wife of Tom. Loving Mother, Mother-in-Law and Grandmother of Allan and Helena, Tom and Veronica, Tony, Jane and Peter and their respective families. Loved Sister, Sister- in-Law, Aunt and a dear Friend. ~ FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS ~ All Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend Carmel's funeral service which will commence at 10.00am Monday morning 23rd December, 2019 at the Lakes Chapel, Morleys Funeral Home, Cnr. Hugh Street and Martinez Avenue, Townsville. The cortege will proceed to the Belgian Gardens Lawn Cemetery. No flowers by request, donations to Dementia Australia 165 Kings Road, Pimlico 4812 MORLEYS FUNERALS AFDA Townsville - Ph (07) 4779 4744
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019