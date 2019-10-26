|
|
BACHALI, Bryan Angelo (BB) Passed away peacefully at Tamworth on Thursday, 17th October, 2019 Aged 72 years Dearly loved and adored husband of Raelene. Great mate, father & father in-law of Matthew & Donna and Nathan & Megan. Treasured BB of Holly, Brody and Bonnie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Colin and Bronwyn. Relatives and friends of the late Bryan Bachali are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service, commencing at 11.00 am, Wednesday, 30th October, 2019, at the Tamworth Jockey Club, 28 Britten Road, Tamworth. Followed by a private cremation. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 26, 2019