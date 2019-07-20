Home
Bruce William VEITCH

VEITCH, Bruce William Passed peacefully at Nioka,Tamworth Hospital on Wednesday, 17th July, 2019 Aged 66 years Adored and loved father and father-in-law of Billy & Maddy, Harry & Mel, Charlie, Jack and Tom. Much loved son of Bill (dec) and Pauline. Loved brother of Virginia. Proud mentor to the young men of Calrossy Anglican School. Relatives and friends of the late Bruce Veitch are warmly invited to attend a Remembrance and Thanksgiving Service, commencing at 1:30pm, Wednesday, 24th July, 2019, commencing at Calrossy Anglican School, Bishop Peter Chiswell Hall, 242 Moore Creek Road, Tamworth. Privately Cremated Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - (02) 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 20, 2019
