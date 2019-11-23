Home
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth
PARTRIDGE, Bruce Died peacefully Wednesday, the 20th of November, 2019 Aged 95 years Dearly loved Husband of Eva. Loving Father and Father-In-Law of Gai & Gary, David & Veronica. Adored Grandfather of Thomas, Victoria, Joshua & Lauren. ~ Forever In Our Hearts ~ Relatives and friends of the late Bruce Partridge are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at 11.00am on Monday 25th November 2019 at the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens 1040 Gunnedah Road Tamworth. The family would like to request no flowers. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth (02) 6765 3999 www.burkeanddouglas.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 23, 2019
