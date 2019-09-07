|
KNEIPP, Bruce John Peacefully at Manilla Hospital 6th September, 2019 From lewy body dementia Much loved husband of Dianne. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Amanda, Deborah & Anthony and Rodney & Kerri. Loved grandfather and great grandfather of their families. Aged 75 Years The family and friends of BRUCE are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Thursday 12th September, 2019 and will be followed by interment in the adjoining Memorial Gardens. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 7, 2019