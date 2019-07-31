|
|
THOMPSON, Bruce George "Cogger" At Tamworth Hospital 26th July, 2019 Bruce will be loved and remembered by all of his family and friends. Aged 78 Years The family and friends of BRUCE are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Graveside in the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Friday 2nd August, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 31, 2019