PARK, Bronwyn Lea Peacefully at home 29th August, 2019 Beloved daughter of John & Kay Park. Much loved mother of Alex and Tim and grandmother of Layne. Sister of Graham. Aged 60 Years The family and friends of BRONWYN are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Graveside in the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Friday 20th September, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 14, 2019